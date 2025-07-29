The Many Nuances of Hindi

Bringing together the diverse dimensions of the Hindi language’s creativity and nuance on a single stage, Hindwi Utsav — an annual festival by the Rekhta Foundation — returned for its fifth edition at Delhi’s Siri Fort Auditorium on Sunday. A vibrant celebration of Hindi literature, music, and theatre, the festival continues to strengthen its reputation as a key cultural event for lovers and creators of the language. “The festival has grown from a celebration of Hindi literature into a vibrant annual tradition for the community of Hindi literature lovers, creators, and enthusiasts. With each passing year, it has become more inclusive, more ambitious in scale and reach, and a stronger cultural force,” said Sanjiv Saraf, founder of the Rekhta Foundation.

This year’s edition showcased a rich line-up of poets, writers, musicians, and theatre artists. The evening opened with a Kavitayi (poetry reading), featuring both senior and emerging voices such as Ashok Vajpeyi, Uday Prakash, and R. Chetankranti, who brought contemporary sensibilities to life through their words.