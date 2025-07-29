UG admissions: DU releases 2nd list

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) published the second list of seat allotments for undergraduate admissions for the 2025-26 academic session on Monday evening. In this round, 24,843 candidates were allotted provisional seats against an approximate 8,000 vacancies across various programmes.

The over-allotment is a strategic move to prevent seats from remaining vacant in the later rounds. A similar strategy was adopted during the first round as well. However, the university clarified that no further over-allotments will be made in the upcoming rounds.

Candidates can download the DU second round 2025 allotment list on the official website, and must confirm their seats by July 30. Additionally, 17,922 candidates chose to freeze their previously allotted seats.

The changes came after 43,741 students opted for upgrade following the first list, which saw 93,166 provisional seat allocations for the 71,624 available UG seats across 69 colleges and 79 programmes. Of these, 62,565 candidates confirmed their admissions.

According to DU officials, the second list accommodates not just fresh preferences but also takes into account newly-vacated seats, giving thousands of students another opportunity to secure their preferred seats in DU colleges or courses. The upgrade and reordering portal for the second round was open till 4:59 pm on July 25. The academic session for first-year students is set to begin August 1.