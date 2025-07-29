‘We want water, not promises’: Crisis plagues Chilla village

NEW DELHI: The water tankers arrive around 10 am on alternate days. Here, in Chilla village, some 15 odd kilometres from the country’s political epicentre, where Parliament convenes, residents — mostly housewives, children and the elderly — continue to stand in neverending queues as they await their turn to fill their pots and vessels.

Changes in the government hardly seems to affect these lives that still rely on water tankers to fulfill their daily needs as the urban village continues to grapple with severe water crisis that has persisted for over a decade now.

The tankers, each carrying around 10,000 litres, have been a lifeline for Chilla’s 50,000-strong population since the Sheila Dikshit days, when the Congress government initiated the service some 10-12 years ago.

Over the years, the sight has remained largely unchanged, with ‘urban villagers’ lining up along the Ghazipur Road, jerrycans, pots, and bottles, and anything that may retain certain volume of water as they wait under the sun for their share.