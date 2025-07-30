Patients wait upto two years for complex surgeries at AIIMS Delhi: MoS Prataprao Jadhav

NEW DELHI: Patients are facing wait times of up to two years for complex surgeries at the AIIMS Delhi, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, informed Parliament.

He further stated that more than 1,500 patients have been on the surgery waitlist for over a year across various departments, with the majority of them awaiting neurosurgical procedures.

The responses were given in reply to queries raised by Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman in the Rajya Sabha. The Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) legislator had asked whether patients undergoing critical treatment at AIIMS are being subjected to long waiting periods for surgeries.

He also sought information on the number of patients who have deposited the requisite amount, but whose surgeries are still pending, along with data on patients suffering from heart, kidney, and liver diseases who have been given surgery dates extending beyond a year.

“In Cardio-Thoracic-Vascular Surgery & Neurosurgery, the critical and emergency cases are operated on when required. However, the general waiting period for planned procedures can be up to 2 years due to heavy patient load,” the MoS’s response read.