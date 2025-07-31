22 builders booked for cheating homebuyers

NEW DELHI: Nearly a week after the Supreme Court’s direction, the CBI on Wednesday registered 22 FIRs against different builders operating in the NCR and unknown functionaries of various financial institutions to investigate a possible nexus between them in alleged cheating and defrauding thousands of homebuyers, officials said. The officials said that the CBI conducted searches at 47 premises linked to the accused across the NCR.

Scores of homebuyers in the NCR, cheated by builders/developers and further coerced by financial institutions for repayment of their loans, had earlier approached the Supreme Court by filing SLPs to seek relief.

A CBI spokesperson said, “The Supreme Court, observing the unholy nexus between the builders and the financial institutions in cheating the homebuyers by innovating and introducing the ‘Subvention Scheme’ of home loans, in April 2025, had directed CBI to register 7 Preliminary Enquiries (PEs).” The CBI registered seven PEs and, after completing the enquiry in six of them in three months, submitted the report to the SC, he said.

The official said, “The SC directed the CBI to register 22 Regular Cases against different builders in the NCR and unknown officials of financial institutions.”

Real estate firms named in FIR

Among 22 real estate firms named in the FIR are Supertech Ltd, Earthcon Universal Infratech Pvt Ltd, Bulland Buildtech Pvt Ltd, Rudra Buildwell Construction Pvt Ltd, Logix City Developers Pvt Ltd, Jaypee Infratech Ltd, Ajnara India Ltd and Jaypee Sports International Ltd.