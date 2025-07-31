500 waterlogging points identified

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said her government has identified over 500 waterlogging hotspots across the capital and appointed nodal officers, with the support of the Delhi Police, to tackle the issue.
She said drainage systems have improved and waterlogging, which earlier lingered for hours, is now being resolved much faster. Speaking at an event at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday, Gupta said, “There are over 500 waterlogging points in Delhi. A detailed list is being prepared. Delhi Police is also assisting. Nodal officers have been appointed to address the issues.”
Taking a jibe, she also thanked the opposition for circulating videos of waterlogged areas, saying it helped her government identify and fix vulnerable spots. “Earlier, the previous government only made videos during rain. I’m glad they are doing it again. At least it is helping us identify and fix the issues,” she said.
However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took sharp aim at the BJP-led Delhi government. AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj held Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directly responsible for the flooding after a moderate spell of rain, pointing to poor drainage preparedness despite the crores reportedly spent on desilting.
Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj demanded to know whether a court-mandated third-party audit was ever carried out. “Was there large-scale corruption in the name of desilting? A full investigation must be launched,” he said.
He noted that Tuesday’s rainfall, with most areas receiving under 100 mm, was far less than last June’s 288 mm. Yet, critical stretches such as ITO, Zakira, Connaught Place, and Ambedkar Stadium were submerged.
Bharadwaj also accused the BJP of focusing all efforts on one location—Minto Bridge. “They’ve made a separate state called Minto Bridge. Rekha Gupta is its Chief Minister, and Parvesh Verma its PWD Minister,” he said in a jibe.
“Earlier it was just a joke. But now it is official ‘ the BJP has turned Minto Bridge into a separate republic. Even barricades had to be put up on Tuesday due to waterlogging. I posted on X: ‘All visas to Minto Bridge now cancelled.’”
AAP has demanded a full-scale probe into the BJP government’s handling of desilting contracts and city infrastructure.
AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj mocked the BJP, calling Minto Bridge a “separate state” with its own Chief Minister and PWD Minister, while the BJP hit back saying the area was no longer synonymous with flooding. “Rekha Gupta, CM of Minto Bridge,” he said.