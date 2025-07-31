Bias over food choice sparks protest at JNU

NEW DELHI: A fresh row erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday after allegations emerged of enforced segregation in the Mahi-Mandavi Hostel mess based on dietary preferences.

According to a public statement released by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), the hostel president allegedly affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has introduced separate seating arrangements for vegetarian and non-vegetarian students.

Describing it as a “disturbing ploy to divide the amity among the students,” JNUSU condemned the move as a violation of hostel norms and an attempt to institutionalise discriminatory practices.

A notice posted in the hostel dining area, reading “VEG ONLY—everyone please cooperate,” has sparked anger among students.