Government chalks out plans to position capital as vibrant hub for tourism

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has chalked out an extensive roadmap for 2025-26 with plans ranging from curated heritage walks to film policy reforms and international-level infrastructure upgrades to position the capital as a vibrant hub for tourism and film production with a target to attract around five lakh tourists this year.

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) said the department has earmarked Rs 20 crore for promoting Delhi as a destination and plans to scale up its outreach by participating in 18 national and international events in 2025-26—up from 16 the previous year.

The number of fairs and festivals to be organised by the DTTDC is also expected to go up from 7 to 12. The estimated number of visitors at these events, according to the department, is set to increase from 3.5 lakh to 5 lakh.

Among the physical infrastructure targets, a new tourist information counter will be opened at the IGI Airport Terminal-III to provide assistance to international visitors, the DTTDC said. The department has also outlined plans to launch heritage walks and curate theme-based inter-city and intra-city tour circuits.