HC asks if Centre can order cuts in Udaipur Files

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre whether it had the authority to pass the order directing six cuts in the film ‘Udaipur Files—Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder’ while exercising its revisional powers. “You have to exercise the powers within the four corners of the statute. You can’t go beyond that,” a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.

The court raised the issue after being informed that the Centre, using its revisional powers under the Cinematograph Act, recommended six cuts and a disclaimer for the film. Although the movie has been recertified, the certificate hasn’t been issued to the producers, as the matter is still pending in the high court.

The HC was hearing a plea by Mohammed Javed, one of the accused in the murder case, objecting to the release of the film.