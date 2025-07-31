S B K Singh gets additional charge as Delhi Police Commissioner

NEW DELHI: Central government has given additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner to SBK Singh replacing Sanjay Arora who is going to retire on Thursday.

According to an Ministry of Home Affair’s official order, 1988 AGMUT Carder officer Singh, who is presently posted as Director General of Home Guards, is hereby assigned the additional charge of the post of the Delhi Police Commissioner.

The order further mentioned that he will take charge on August 1.

Singh is an AGMUT Carder officer, while earlier two Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Sanjay Arora were from outside Carders — Gujarat and Tamil Nadu respectively.