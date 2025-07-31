SC orders protection of Lodhi-era monument Shaikh Ali Gumti, bans construction and sports courts in area

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the protection of the historic Lodhi-era Shaikh Ali Gumti under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958, and banned all construction activities and sports courts in the area.

The two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and including Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, passed the order after hearing an appeal filed by Defence Colony resident Rajeev Suri, who sought a direction to declare the Gumti a protected monument under the AMASR Act. Suri moved the top court after his plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court.

The SC passed the order after being apprised by Suri that the Shaikh Ali Gumti was significant from the historical point of view. "The park must retain its natural form. No sports courts or construction activities will be allowed in that area," the top court said in the order.

Before passing the direction, the SC noted the submissions of officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) who said that they have already cleared waste from the park area surrounding the monument. They assured the bench that maintenance work in the park will be continued regularly.