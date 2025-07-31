TMC counters cops over ‘linguistic terror’, brings migrant family to Bengal

NEW DELHI: A day after the Delhi Police dismissed a viral video shared by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as “baseless and fabricated,” the Trinamool Congress (TMC) presented the migrant family featured in the video at its Kolkata office on Monday to counter the narrative.

The family, originally from Malda and residing in Delhi for over two decades, appeared at a press conference alongside TMC leaders including MPs Mausam Noor and Samirul Islam, Minister Firhad Hakim, and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh. The woman in the video, Sajnur Parveen, accused the Delhi Police of harassment, abuse, and extortion.

“Four men in plain clothes came asking for my Aadhaar and my husband’s whereabouts. I was called Bangladeshi, slapped, kicked in the stomach, and asked to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ They demanded Rs 25,000, and the next day, we were picked up, tortured, and forced to sign documents,” she said.