Two arrested for duping woman of over Rs 35 lakh

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police arrested two men and claimed to have busted a digital arrest cyber fraud module, an official said on Wednesday. The police arrested Shubham Sharma and Mohit, both residents of Haryana, who were allegedly involved in a months-long extortion racket, said DCP (crime) Aditya Gautam.

They impersonated law enforcement officials and tricked a woman into transferring over Rs 35 lakh under the pretext of a fake criminal investigation.

Police said the case came to light when a woman approached the Cyber Cell alleging that she had been coerced into paying large sums of money after receiving threatening calls from men posing as police officers. The complainant, a homemaker, was first contacted by a caller introducing himself as SI Prashant Sharma from Mumbai Cyber Crime.