Two siblings die, father hospitalised after suffering electric shock in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A brother and sister has died while their elderly father was hospitalised in a serious condition after suffering electric shock at their home in Begumpur area here, a police officer said on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Vivek (26), a welding worker, and his sister Anju (28), who was married only three months ago. Their father Kalicharan (65) is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the officer said.

He said Begumpur police station received a PCR call at 10.56 pm on Wednesday.

"Yahan light katwa do, theen aadmi chipke huye hain (Please disconnect the electricity, three people are being electrocuted)," requested the caller, who identified himself as Abhishek, a neighbour of the victims.

A police team rushed to the spot, where Abhishek informed them that locals have shifted the three electrocuted people to Aggarsain Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said that a crime team and officials from the North Delhi Power Limited inspected the site.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the house, built on a 50 square yard plot, has an open and unsafe electrical wiring system, with live wires wrapped around an iron grill on the staircase," he said.

At around 10 pm, Vivek was heading upstairs when he came in contact with the iron gate, which was exposed to live wiring, and suffered an electric shock.

Hearing Vivek's cries, his father Kalicharan rushed to help but he was also electrocuted.

Anju, who was in the house, tried to save them but was affected herself, DCP Ranjan said.

Locals rushed all the three to Aggarsain Hospital in Rohini, where doctors declared Vivek and Anju dead. Kalicharan was admitted in a critical condition.

The bodies of the deceased were later shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.