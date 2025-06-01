Indigo flight aborts landing amid Delhi dust storm, lands safely later

NEW DELHI: Tense moments prevailed on board an Indigo flight from Raipur to Delhi on Sunday evening after it got stuck in a dust storm just as it was about to land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The pilot had to circle above the airport multiple times until the weather settled down before the flight was steered to a safe landing.

Flight no. 6313 had departed from Raipur at 3 pm and was on schedule to land at Delhi around 5 pm when the incident happened.

A video clip shared by a passenger on board the flight was shared online by news agency ANI. Spokespersons from Indigo as well as Delhi airport later confirmed the incident to TNIE.