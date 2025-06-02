Centre taps UP officials for Ganga water release to flush out Yamuna pollutants

NEW DELHI: After the Uttar Pradesh government’s refusal to share the Ganga water for cleaning up the Yamuna, the Centre is reportedly engaging with state officials through bureaucratic channels regarding this matter.

According to sources, Rajeev Kumar Mital, the Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, is currently drafting a proposal to convince the UP government that sharing a certain amount of water with Delhi will not impact the state’s riparian rights.

Additionally, the Centre also has offered to assist UP in covering any extra costs or providing infrastructural support needed for the water sharing.

However, the decision to share Ganga river water with Delhi, at the request of the Central Government, carries political risks, especially as UP will face assembly elections in early 2027.