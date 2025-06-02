Delhi metro launches priority frisking for special category passengers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in coordination with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), has introduced a priority frisking initiative at all metro stations for special category passengers. This initiative will benefit divyangjans, pregnant women, women with infants, senior citizens, and injured persons, an official statement said.

The objective of this initiative is to provide a smooth and hassle-free travel experience for these passengers, ensuring they can move through security checks with ease and convenience. By implementing priority frisking, DMRC reaffirms its commitment to making the metro system more accessible, inclusive, and empathetic for all.