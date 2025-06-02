JNUSU demands Covid care centre after first +ve case

NEW DELHI: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, a student at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) Godavari Hostel tested positive, raising concern across the campus. In response, the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) urged the administration to implement immediate preventive and medical measures.

In a letter to the vice-chancellor, JNUSU demanded a COVID Care Centre on campus—following a 2021 Delhi High Court directive—along with testing, medical supervision, emergency sanitization, and essential supplies. On Saturday, the university issued an advisory asking students and staff to maintain hygiene, wear masks in gatherings, and wash hands frequently.