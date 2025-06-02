Two minors killed in CNG cylinder blast

NEW DELHI: Two minor siblings died on Sunday after succumbing to injuries sustained in a CNG cylinder explosion in northeast Delhi’s Sunder Nagri on Saturday. The victims were identified as Sakib, 7, who suffered 90% burn injuries, and his sibling Raja, 3, who sustained 85% burn injuries. A third sibling, Abbas, 9, with 85% burn injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital, police said on Sunday.

A police official told TNIE that one other individual, a 22-year-old worker named Arshad, also sustained burn injuries in the blast and is undergoing treatment. The incident took place around 4:33 pm in a warehouse located in the K-Block area of Sunder Nagri, which is reportedly used for storing and repairing old CNG cylinders.