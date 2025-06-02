Two minors killed in CNG cylinder blast

NEW DELHI: Two minor siblings died on Sunday after succumbing to injuries sustained in a CNG cylinder explosion in northeast Delhi’s Sunder Nagri on Saturday. The victims were identified as Sakib, 7, who suffered 90% burn injuries, and his sibling Raja, 3, who sustained 85% burn injuries. A third sibling, Abbas, 9, with 85% burn injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital, police said on Sunday.
A police official told TNIE that one other individual, a 22-year-old worker named Arshad, also sustained burn injuries in the blast and is undergoing treatment. The incident took place around 4:33 pm in a warehouse located in the K-Block area of Sunder Nagri, which is reportedly used for storing and repairing old CNG cylinders.
According to police, the blast was reportedly triggered during a repair operation and was so powerful that it shattered the iron gate of the godown, with debris hitting the children who were playing nearby.
Following the deaths, police said that BNS Section 106(1) (death by negligence) has been added to the case registered at the Nand Nagri police station. Police had earlier registered an FIR under BNS Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 125A (endangering life or personal safety of others), and 326G (causing grievous hurt by use of explosive substance).
Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory teams visited the scene to investigate the cause and sequence of the explosion. Authorities said further investigation is going on.