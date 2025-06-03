Delhi

Bar Council seeks release of law student arrested for social media post on Op Sindoor

Sharmistha Panoli, a 22-year-old law student from Kolkata studying in Pune, was arrested late on May 30 in Gurugram.
Social media influencer Sharmishtha Panoli, who was arrested by the Kolkata Police for making alleged communal comments in a video, is being produced at a court, in Kokata, Saturday, May 31, 2025.
Social media influencer Sharmishtha Panoli, who was arrested by the Kolkata Police for making alleged communal comments in a video, is being produced at a court, in Kokata, Saturday, May 31, 2025.Photo | PTI
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: The Bar Council of Delhi has demanded the immediate release of Instagram influencer Sharmistha Panoli, who was arrested by Kolkata Police for her social media remarks concerning Operation Sindoor.

Panoli, a 22-year-old law student from Kolkata studying in Pune, was arrested late on May 30 in Gurugram. She was taken to Kolkata and produced before a court, which remanded her to judicial custody till June 13. In a statement on Monday, Bar Council of Delhi Chairman Surya Prakash Khatri said, “The Bar Council of Delhi strongly condemns the arrest of Sharmistha Panoli over a social media video, despite the fact that she immediately deleted it and apologised when some people found it hurtful.”

“I, on behalf of the Bar Council of Delhi, demand her immediate release to uphold the scale of justice,” he added. Khatri criticised the “high-handedness and unnecessary haste” of Kolkata Police, calling the arrest “selective, excessive, and politically motivated.”

Panoli has been booked under IPC sections related to promoting enmity.

Bar Council of Delhi
Operation Sindoor

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com