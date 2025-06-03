BJP secures majority in MCD Standing Committee

NEW DELHI: All hopes of the Aam Aadmi Party to regain some ground in the MCD by gaining a commanding position in the Standing Committee has been dashed after the BJP secured a 10th seat in the 18-member-panel. The saffron party is expected to secure another seat too, for which election is scheduled on Tuesday.

Out of 12 ward committees, the BJP won in eight while the AAP retained only four. For the two vacant seats of the Standing Committee, AAP’s Rafia Mahir was elected unopposed while Jagmohan Mehlawat of the BJP was also elected. The election of the two Standing Committee members was necessitated after Prem Chauhan and Punardeep Singh Sawhney tendered their resignations on being elected to the Assembly.

The BJP celebrated the victory, saying the results reflect the “growing dissatisfaction” among AAP councillors. “Winning chairmanship in eight zones, including South Delhi, along with an additional victory in the Standing Committee elections, reflects growing dissatisfaction among AAP councillors towards the leadership,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

'AAP strong despite desertions'

The Aam Aadmi Party said despite a faction breaking away from the party, it won four zones.

“In MCD, the AAP has won in West Zone, City Sadar Zone, Karol Bagh Zone, and Rohini Zone. This, despite 15 councillors leaving the party and forming a new group with the support of the BJP, we have retained control over 4 out of 5 zones,” AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj said on X.

“Those who left AAP and formed a new faction and who got open support from the BJP failed to win in any zone,” he added.