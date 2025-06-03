Delhi Assembly to adopt simpler, gender-neutral legislative terminology, says Speaker

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly is set to usher in some major changes in its rule book to further align itself with practices of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, aimed at simplification of legislative language and introducing gender-neutral terminology to reflect its commitment to inclusivity, clarity, and equality, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Monday.

These changes will be made as parts of 100-day agenda of the Delhi government, an official said.

Gupta said a draft for the proposed changes is ready and the first meeting of the Rules Committee will take them up on June 5. He said after getting the go-ahead from the panel, the draft will be presented in the House in the monsoon session of Legislative Assembly.

“We will make our rules at par with both the houses of Parliament. We will work to make the language easy. We have also constituted two new committees – Committee of Welfare of Senior Citizens and Committee of Welfare of Transgenders, whose rules are also being framed,” he added.