Delhi HC issues guidelines for abortion of rape survivors

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has issued a series of directions to ensure timely and sensitive handling of medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) in cases involving survivors of sexual assault.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ordered that in all cases where a survivor of rape or sexual assault is found to be pregnant, a comprehensive medical examination should be conducted without any delay.

It will be the responsibility of the investigating officer (IO) to identify the survivor and ensure that, when she is produced before the medical board, the necessary documents, case file, etc., are carried.

“Where the survivor of sexual assault (major or minor) is accompanied by the Investigating Officer or has been produced pursuant to a direction of a Court or Child Welfare Committee (CWC), identification proof/identity card of the survivor shall not be insisted upon by the hospital and the doctor concerned for the purpose of conducting an ultrasound or any relevant/necessary diagnostic procedure. The identification by the IO will suffice in such cases,” the judge said.

In cases of rape survivors where the gestational period exceeds 24 weeks, the medical board shall be constituted immediately without waiting for any specific direction from the Court, the Court clarified.