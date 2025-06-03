Delhi HC worried over 'next pandemic'; flags delay in SOP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has pulled up the Centre over delays in finalising basic protocols for COVID-19 sample collection, noting that the “next pandemic is far from over” and the issue can’t be allowed to drift.

Justice Anish Dayal, in an order dated May 28, called for a status report on steps taken so far regarding standards for sample collection, collection centres, and transportation of biological samples.

“This matter assumes urgency considering that there were wide reports of COVID-19 being active in the community. It would, therefore, be expected from the respondent to crystallise an urgent set of measures… and whatever decision was taken in the meeting has reached its proper conclusion,” the judge said.

The case arises from a contempt plea filed by Dr Rohit Jain, who alleged that the government had failed to act on a January 27, 2023 order passed by a division bench. The court had then directed the Centre to treat his petition as a representation and issue a reasoned decision within 12 weeks.