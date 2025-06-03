Finding solace in simple acts of kindness

NEW DELHI: Suvash Ahuja, a humble kirana shop owner, has found an unlikely way to bring positivity into his life. Diagnosed with liver damage a year ago, Suvash was struggling with mental health issues during his treatment. One day, while observing monkeys roaming around Civil Lines in Delhi, he felt a surge of compassion.

This urban jungle, ironically situated near the luxurious residences of VIPs, including former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “Sheesh Mahal”, is home to hundreds of monkeys struggling to find food and water, especially during the scorching summer months.

As Suvash began feeding the monkeys regularly, he noticed a significant change within himself. The act of caring for these creatures brought him mental satisfaction and peace. Every day, except Mondays and Tuesdays, when devotees flock to nearby temples to feed the monkeys, Suvash would load his scooter with chapatis, tomatoes, chana, and water bottles. Between 4 pm and 5 pm, he would visit the urban jungle, and the monkeys would eagerly await his arrival.

Suvash’s daily ritual not only helped the monkeys but also kept them from venturing into human habitats in search of food. This, in turn, reduced conflicts between humans and monkeys in the area. Despite warnings from the police to stop feeding the monkeys, Suvash persisted, believing that his actions were essential for the well-being of both humans and animals.

As Suvash distributed food and water among the monkeys, he would often reflect on the importance of compassion and empathy.