Finding solace in simple acts of kindness

NEW DELHI: Suvash Ahuja, a humble kirana shop owner, has found an unlikely way to bring positivity into his life. Diagnosed with liver damage a year ago, Suvash was struggling with mental health issues during his treatment. One day, while observing monkeys roaming around Civil Lines in Delhi, he felt a surge of compassion.
This urban jungle, ironically situated near the luxurious residences of VIPs, including former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “Sheesh Mahal”, is home to hundreds of monkeys struggling to find food and water, especially during the scorching summer months.
As Suvash began feeding the monkeys regularly, he noticed a significant change within himself. The act of caring for these creatures brought him mental satisfaction and peace. Every day, except Mondays and Tuesdays, when devotees flock to nearby temples to feed the monkeys, Suvash would load his scooter with chapatis, tomatoes, chana, and water bottles. Between 4 pm and 5 pm, he would visit the urban jungle, and the monkeys would eagerly await his arrival.
Suvash’s daily ritual not only helped the monkeys but also kept them from venturing into human habitats in search of food. This, in turn, reduced conflicts between humans and monkeys in the area. Despite warnings from the police to stop feeding the monkeys, Suvash persisted, believing that his actions were essential for the well-being of both humans and animals.
As Suvash distributed food and water among the monkeys, he would often reflect on the importance of compassion and empathy.
He realised that these creatures, like humans, have basic needs that must be met. The urban jungle, though a natural habitat, was unable to provide for the monkeys’ needs, forcing them to venture out and interact with humans.
Suvash’s story highlights the need for a more nuanced approach to managing urban wildlife. Rather than simply relocating or culling the monkeys, the authorities could explore ways to provide them with adequate food and shelter. By allowing kind-hearted individuals like Suvash to continue their efforts, we can create a more harmonious coexistence between humans and animals.
As Suvash concluded his daily feeding session, a sense of contentment washed over him. The monkeys, now satiated, would return to their jungle home, and Suvash would ride back to his shop, feeling mentally rejuvenated.
His story serves as a poignant reminder that even the smallest acts of kindness can have a profound impact on both humans and animals. By embracing compassion and understanding, we can foster a more peaceful and harmonious world, one where humans and animals can coexist in harmony.