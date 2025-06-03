NDMC's recycle mela to promote sustainable waste practices in Connaught Place

NEW DELHI: In the run-up to World Environment Day 2025, the NDMC, in collaboration with Why Waste Wednesdays Foundation, kicked off the recycle mela at Connaught Place on Monday, focusing on the theme "From awareness to action."

The event was aimed at promoting environmentally responsible habits, with a call for citizens to deposit household recyclable waste and opt for reusable alternatives. NDMC chairman Keshav Chandra inaugurated the event alongside Secretary Tariq Thomas and other senior officials. He also launched the recycle mela action kit, a booklet and awareness posters aimed at promoting sustainable waste disposal practices among citizens, institutions and businesses.

“Our swachhta sevaks are the first visible face of environmental protection in the NDMC area. Our collective focus remains on cleanliness, greenery, road and footpath maintenance, and removal of encroachments,” NDMC chairman Chandra said.

He added that an integrated team of health, horticulture, civil, and enforcement departments has been actively working on these tasks every morning and evening.

The action kit, developed in partnership with Earth Day organisation, Selsmart by Attero, and 21 Century Polymers, provides a step-by-step guide to organising waste collection drives for plastic, e-waste and paper. It includes templates and outreach materials to help local groups conduct their own meals.

To further support on-ground cleanliness efforts, NDMC launched three battery-operated litter carts and handed over wet mopping trollies to improve the shopping experience in central Delhi’s bustling market areas.