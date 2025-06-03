Potholes, garbage piles, continuous civic neglect: The forgotten fringe of South Delhi

NEW DELHI: Sparkling roads, manicured sidewalks, and seamless drainage has come to define the posh pockets of South Delhi; however, only few kilometres away, localities like Shaheen Bagh, Batla House, Tikona Park and the 40 Futa Road in Jamia Nagar area are drowning under civic apathy despite being adjacent to Jamia Millia Islamia, a central university.

Here, overflowing drains hold little water as they choke under mounting piles of garbage; potholes are all too common, and encroachment disrupts daily commute – where ever one looks, signs of civic neglect lay bare.

Navigating Abul Fazal Enclave, a lifeline in southeast Delhi, has become an everyday challenge for residents, not merely because of the traffic congestion, but due to an open, overflowing drain that cuts right across their lanes and lives. Devoid of covers or a foot-bridge, entering their lanes has become a ‘balancing act’ for locals as they step over makeshift wooden or metal planks – fragile and slippery – which may pose several risks, especially for the young and elderly.

The situation worsens as 'fresh waste' from nearby meat shops, vegetable vendors, and automobile repair units is regularly dumped into the drain, turning it into a toxic stream of filth. A basic civic necessity – clean and covered drainage – would be considered a rare miracle in these parts, one of Delhi’s most densely-populated neighbourhoods, Okhla.

The concerned residents of the Shaheen Bagh have written to the authorities on several occasions, but to little effect.

Zia Siddique, resident of Shaheen Bagh and a senior member of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, says, “I have lived here all my life; this drain that goes alongside Abul Fazal and the open manholes in the market area have been the most disturbing sights. It continues to give a bad name to the entire locality. It is a cruel irony to think that we are also a part of the South Delhi, which otherwise is known for its tip-top roads and posh residential complexes. These part are treated like slums of South Delhi.”