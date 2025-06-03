Potholes, garbage piles, continuous civic neglect: The forgotten fringe of South Delhi

NEW DELHI: Sparkling roads, manicured sidewalks, and seamless drainage has come to define the posh pockets of South Delhi; however, only few kilometres away, localities like Shaheen Bagh, Batla House, Tikona Park and the 40 Futa Road in Jamia Nagar area are drowning under civic apathy despite being adjacent to Jamia Millia Islamia, a central university.
Here, overflowing drains hold little water as they choke under mounting piles of garbage; potholes are all too common, and encroachment disrupts daily commute – where ever one looks, signs of civic neglect lay bare.
Navigating Abul Fazal Enclave, a lifeline in southeast Delhi, has become an everyday challenge for residents, not merely because of the traffic congestion, but due to an open, overflowing drain that cuts right across their lanes and lives. Devoid of covers or a foot-bridge, entering their lanes has become a ‘balancing act’ for locals as they step over makeshift wooden or metal planks – fragile and slippery – which may pose several risks, especially for the young and elderly.
The situation worsens as 'fresh waste' from nearby meat shops, vegetable vendors, and automobile repair units is regularly dumped into the drain, turning it into a toxic stream of filth. A basic civic necessity – clean and covered drainage – would be considered a rare miracle in these parts, one of Delhi’s most densely-populated neighbourhoods, Okhla.
The concerned residents of the Shaheen Bagh have written to the authorities on several occasions, but to little effect.
Zia Siddique, resident of Shaheen Bagh and a senior member of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, says, “I have lived here all my life; this drain that goes alongside Abul Fazal and the open manholes in the market area have been the most disturbing sights. It continues to give a bad name to the entire locality. It is a cruel irony to think that we are also a part of the South Delhi, which otherwise is known for its tip-top roads and posh residential complexes. These part are treated like slums of South Delhi.”
Residents of Shaheen Bagh also complained of the open-sewer water overflowing onto roads. On normal days, its a hassle; during festivals, its a nightmare. as large crowds gingerly tip-toe over the mire and muck as they desperately try to stave off the mud from getting on to their crisp white clothes.
Another Abul Fazal resident, Dr Ayesha Azim, says, “For past 35 years, I haven’t seen any change except one construction cite after another; buildings and eateries just keep coming up. I remember when we used to go to school, it was a regular hassle as no vehicles could enter these narrow lanes to collect us. We had to carefully skip through these muddy streets and step over the mammoth drain on our way to school. What is concerning is that the dangerous situation has persisted across generations now and no one seems to be in a hurry to rectify it.”
Meanwhile, in the heart of Jamia Nagar, neighbourhoods of Batla House and Tikona Park are battling more than just the monsoon – they’re drowning in waterlogging, poor drainage, and civic apathy.
Even after short spells of rain, roads turn into murky streams, making it nearly impossible for pedestrians and vehicles to pass. Children wade barefoot through the stagnant water to reach schools, while shopowners pile bricks on their approach-ways for customers to step on, so that business does not suffer from the rainwater chocking their storefronts; PVC boards are propped up to keep accumulated water from creeping into commercial and residential establishments.
With choked drains, no proper slope for water runoff, and little response from civic authorities, residents say they feel helpless, abandoned. What was once a lively thoroughfare bustling with business, is now a jumble of years of filth and ignored infrastructure needs.
Zubair Qureshi, whose shop is located right at the entrance of Batla House market, says, “I used to run a shop in Shaheen Bagh earlier; but the market in that area is in such a bad shape that we decided to move our business to always-bustling Batla House for better prospects. Unfortunately though, only locals from the area are able to navigate these roads. One cannot simply walk without looking down at the pitfalls at every step. The authorities should make this busy market vehicle-free, at least for some time so that people from other parts of the city can also visit this fancy market.”
Earlier, Defence Colony area in prime South Delhi had an open drain with houses on either sides of the 2-km stretch. Residents here endured much stink until the drain was covered and a ‘green space’ built over it. Abul Fazal residents hope against hope that a similar initiative awaits them too.