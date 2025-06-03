PWD steps up pre-monsoon arrangements,15 lakh MT silt cleared, roads resurfaced

NEW DELHI: PWD and Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Monday said that governance in the capital has entered a new era, driven by coordination between the BJP-led central, Delhi and MCD governments.

“This is the biggest reform in Delhi governance, no excuses, no delays, only delivery,” he said, addressing the press.

Citing visible improvements across the city, Verma said the end of inter-governmental conflict has enabled real-time results, particularly in the Public Works Department (PWD), Water, and Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) sectors.

Under the I&FC department, over 15 lakh metric tonnes of silt have been removed from major city drains as part of a large-scale desilting drive. Verma also said that encroachments along drains are being cleared to allow uninterrupted water flow during the monsoon. To bolster the effort, 156 new posts have been sanctioned in the department.

The PWD has introduced a new tendering model for road and drainage work, starting with areas around Delhi University. Verma said that 35 packages have been floated specifically for drain desilting, and 35% of stormwater drain work has already been completed. The target is to finish desilting by June 15. Additionally, 100 km of roads have been resurfaced, 2,500 new streetlights installed, and 90% of dark spots addressed.