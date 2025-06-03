The Momo Deal and the Last Goodbye

Remember these three things if I die accidentally. No smiling photo of mine should be shown at my funeral. No boring and ugly marigold garland should be put around my picture. And lastly, Naman, my best friend, has to sit at the centre of my memorial ceremony and has to cry his heart out like he has not cried in the past. And, I will come back if the promises are not fulfilled.” These were the last words of Mahima, a girl from Jaipur who dies in an accident, leaving her friend Naman alone in Dheeraj Jindal’s upcoming 13-minute-long film Momo Deal.

What happens next? Of course, Mahima comes back.

Not because of her unfulfilled wishes, but because she owes Naman a plate of momo, as Naman paid the bill of their last meal before her death.

Set in Jaipur, Jindal’s film is a step into a surreal world from the first frame. After the funeral, Mahima comes back to fulfill her debt of momos. In the next few minutes, the audience sees both of them roaming around the streets of Jaipur and Mahima doing a lot of crazy stuff, including search for momos at the dead of night.

A tale of friendship

“Momo Deal is a story of friendship. We all have a lot of friends in our lives, but there is that one friend who knows everything about us. They know us better than our parents and perhaps even our partners. They laugh and cry with us, sharing the special moments of our lives. We are dependent on them. However, on one fine day, these friends bid adieu to us. No prior messages, no goodbyes. This film is about that particular friend. Mahima, who dies in the beginning, comes back seeing that her friend is unable to accept her death,” says Delhi-born Jindal, who is now based in Mumbai.