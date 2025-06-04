After uproar, Delhi PWD deletes post on manual scavengers

NEW DELHI: In a glaring violation of the law, the Public Works Department publicly posted images and videos showing manual scavengers waist-deep in sewage during a recent de-silting operation — despite the practice being explicitly banned in India. After facing intense backlash and public outrage, the department quietly deleted the posts on Tuesday.

However, at least one video remains on Twitter, exposing the hollow claims of reform. Ironically, just two months ago, the same department had boasted about acquiring high-tech sewer cleaning machines to eliminate manual scavenging — a promise that now rings dangerously hollow.

On April 7, 2025, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma had announced that the government was set to deploy advanced sewer cleaning machines across the city to address chronic waterlogging issues. Verma had also stated that CCTV cameras would be used to verify the complete de-silting of drains.

On the day of the announcement, PWD officials had said that the recycler machine would be able to conduct deep and effective sewer cleaning without requiring manual entry, addressing both efficiency and safety concerns.