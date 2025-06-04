BJP defeats AAP, secures MCD Standing Committee seat, tally reaches eleven

NEW DELHI: With the victory of Satya Sharma as a member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the BJP has now secured 11 out of 18 seats on the panel. Sharma, the BJP councillor from the Gautampuri ward, won the final vacant seat by defeating AAP’s Hema by a margin of 35 votes.

The election was held to fill the vacancy left after Gajendra Daral was elected as an MLA during the recently concluded Assembly elections. The Standing Committee, which handles the MCD’s financial matters, had not been fully functional for the past two-and-a-half years. The vote took place during the MCD’s general body meeting on Tuesday. Of the 227 votes cast, Sharma received 130, while Hema got 95. Two votes were declared invalid.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh congratulated Sharma on her victory and said her experience would help in the smooth functioning of the civic body. He also praised Hema, councillor from Jaitpur (Ward 184), for her spirited effort.

Sharma will now join the Standing Committee, which plays a crucial role in the MCD’s decision-making process, especially concerning financial and policy matters.