Community service saves the day for Pocso accused

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has quashed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act after the complainant and her mother expressed their decision to move on from the incident.

The Court directed the accused to perform one month of community service at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and deposit Rs 50,000 with the “Army Welfare Fund Battle Casualties.”

Justice Sanjeev Narula passed the order in a case involving allegations of harassment and exploitation of a minor school-going girl.

The Court stated that although it was initially not inclined to quash the FIR in a “perfunctory manner,” it changed its view after a “detailed and careful interaction” with the complainant and her mother. During the hearing, both made it clear that they had “consciously chosen to move on from the incident.”

“They expressed that the Complainant is currently exploring matrimonial prospects, and that the pendency of a criminal case may result as a serious impediment to her future opportunities and personal relationships. Her mother specifically submitted that ongoing criminal proceedings of this nature are likely to create social stigma and could undermine the family’s efforts to secure a suitable match for the Complainant,” the Court recorded in order dated May 27.