Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches ‘Air Pollution Mitigation Plan’

NEW DELHI: In a major push to tackle chronic air pollution, CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched the ‘Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025’, titled Shuddh Hawa Sabka Adhikar – Pradushan Par Zordar Prahar.

The multi-pronged strategy aims to target pollution from dust, vehicles, and landfills through 18 structured action points.

Gupta said the government envisions a “clean and healthy Delhi” and described the city’s air pollution as a year-round health crisis. “Green Delhi, Healthy Delhi is not a slogan—it’s our mission,” she said, announcing key interventions such as the deployment of 2,299 electric autos at metro stations and the plantation of 70 lakh saplings under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign.

A key feature of the plan is a pilot cloud seeding project to induce artificial rain, to be implemented in collaboration with IIT Kanpur. Other innovative moves include the installation of mist sprayers on electric poles across 13 pollution hotspots, and the introduction of anti-smog guns on commercial buildings over 3,000 sq m.

To curb vehicular emissions, the plan mandates that only BS-VI, CNG, and electric vehicles will be allowed into Delhi from November 1. Starting July 2025, End-of-Life Vehicles (EoLVs) will be barred from entry via ANPR-equipped points. Pollution under Control Certificate (PUCC) centres will be audited every six months to ensure compliance and transparency.

The government also plans to upgrade public transport with 5,004 new electric buses and expand EV infrastructure, including 18,000 charging stations and swappable battery points. A smart traffic system and night-time cleaning operations are also part of the traffic decongestion measures. Construction sites above 500 sq m must register with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and comply with a new AI-powered compliance portal.

1,000 water sprinklers, 140 anti-smog guns soon

A citywide survey will identify broken roads, while 1,000 water sprinklers, 140 anti-smog guns, and 70 mechanical sweepers will be deployed year-round. In waste management, the government targets net-zero waste to landfills by 2028. Key steps include biomining of legacy waste, banning diesel generator sets, enforcing at-source waste segregation, and mandating electric heaters to prevent wintertime biomass burning.