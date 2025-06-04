Delhi police bust sextortion, cyber fraud rackets

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police have busted sextortion and cyber fraud rackets spanning across multiple states and arrested six people in the case. A money trail of over Rs 5 crore has been identified by different teams of Crime Branch.

DCP (Crime) Aditya Gautam said, “On May 24, a tip-off was received regarding the movement of a consignment suspected to contain synthetic bank account kits in the New Ashok Nagar area being used in various high-tech crimes.” An operation was carried out in which three people in possession of the consignment were arrested.

Later, a raid was conducted at an illegal call centre in Mundka involved in fraudulent bank loan schemes, and seven people were apprehended. The modus operandi of the call centre was to defraud people by offering fake bank loans. During the probe, another raid was conducted in New Ashok Nagar, where four other suspects were apprehended and an organised sextortion racket was busted. Further investigation into the matter is on.