DERC announces amendment to norms for shifting lines, bus depot electrification

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has announced the Seventh Amendment to the Supply Code and Performance Standards Regulations, 2017, outlining a clear process for works such as shifting HT/LT lines and electrification of bus depots.

These works are now to be divided into three broad stages — design and procurement, execution and installation, and testing, commissioning & handover. This structured approach aims to bring more clarity and accountability in implementing such government-backed projects.

The DERC said that these changes were made based on directions from the Government of NCT of Delhi under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003. The amendment, which is now in effect from the date of its publication in the official gazette, introduces new provisions under Regulation 24 to address electricity-related infrastructure works carried out by distribution companies on behalf of the Delhi government.