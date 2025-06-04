DERC announces amendment to norms for shifting lines, bus depot electrification

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has announced the Seventh Amendment to the Supply Code and Performance Standards Regulations, 2017, outlining a clear process for works such as shifting HT/LT lines and electrification of bus depots.
These works are now to be divided into three broad stages — design and procurement, execution and installation, and testing, commissioning & handover. This structured approach aims to bring more clarity and accountability in implementing such government-backed projects.
The DERC said that these changes were made based on directions from the Government of NCT of Delhi under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003. The amendment, which is now in effect from the date of its publication in the official gazette, introduces new provisions under Regulation 24 to address electricity-related infrastructure works carried out by distribution companies on behalf of the Delhi government.
As per the amendment, distribution companies must now prepare a detailed scheme for each work, based on the latest cost data book approved by the commission. Payments to the distribution companies will be made in two parts. First, 30% of the estimated cost will be paid in advance against a proforma invoice and an undertaking. The remaining 70% will be paid after the completion of each stage, upon submission of proper documentation, including an invoice, utilisation certificate and a completion report. The regulation also ensures that the working capital needs of the discoms are met.
Lastly, the regulation specifies that the costs for such infra projects will not be passed on to electricity consumers and will not be considered in the discoms’ revenue requirement calculations.