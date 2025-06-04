IAF officer Shubhanshu Shukla set for spaceflight to International Space Station

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who will pilot the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) Mission, said he is most excited “about the fact that we will be able to observe Earth from a good vantage point.”

Speaking at a press briefing just days ahead of lift-off, Shukla added, “I feel very confident in my team’s ability to complete the mission successfully. We have trained rigorously on all tasks repeatedly.”

The much-anticipated launch has been delayed again. Initially set for May 29, then June 8, it is now scheduled for June 10 at 5:52 pm IST due to operational changes and extended quarantine.

The 64 million dollar Ax-4 mission is a collaboration involving Axiom Space, NASA, ISRO, and ESA, and will mark a historic milestone as Shukla becomes the first Indian to set foot on the ISS. He is also the first Indian astronaut to head to space since Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 mission. “Rakesh Sharma understands my journey and background. He has been guiding me and has given sound advice,” said Shukla.

Addressing the world ahead of the mission, Shukla delivered a powerful message steeped in science, gratitude, and cultural pride. “Even stars are attainable,” he said, reflecting on his intense and transformative training over the past few months. “I feel deeply inspired, prepared and confident going to the ISS.”

Reinforcing the symbolism of this multinational mission, commander Peggy Whitson introduced “Joy,” the crew’s zero-gravity indicator: a swan that represents wisdom in India, resilience in Poland, and grace in Hungary. “Through Joy, we’ll celebrate our diversity and our unity in the shared journey of space exploration,” she said.

When asked about his inspiration, he credited Rakesh Sharma, India’s first astronaut, as a guiding force. “He understands my journey and has been a great mentor,” said Shukla, adding that he is carrying a special token to honour Sharma, though its details remain a surprise.

Responding to whether he’ll speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from orbit, Shukla confirmed there are several live events planned to engage with Indian students, the space community, and dignitaries.

The Ax-4 mission, piloted by Shukla, marks a critical precursor to India’s Gaganyaan mission scheduled for 2027.