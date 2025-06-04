IMD predicts partly cloudy skies, strong winds till June 5

NEW DELHI: After a significant drop in temperatures, Delhi is likely to continue experiencing cooler than usual weather over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, nearly seven degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius, around two notches below normal.

The IMD attributed the dip in temperatures to a western disturbance and cyclonic circulations persisting over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. These systems are expected to bring light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across the national capital region (NCR) during late evening hours.

Gusts may reach up to 60 kmph, accompanied by dust-raising winds, particularly in parts of central, west and south Delhi. However, the city did not witness any rainfall till 5.30 pm on Tuesday. Despite the brief respite from intense heat, humidity levels remained high, peaking at 79%.

Over the next three days, maximum temperatures are expected to rise gradually, from 33–35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday to 38–40 by Friday. However, it will remain below the seasonal average of 40 degrees Celsius. The forecast suggests partly cloudy skies with intermittent thunderstorms and strong winds across all districts of Delhi-NCR until June 5. The IMD has ruled out any heatwave conditions for the week.