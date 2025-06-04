Killing me softly: Delhi-based singer-songwriter Agatha Mantuang on her latest single 'Wearing My Skin'

Her latest single, ‘Wearing My Skin,’ came to her in one night. It’s a vulnerable track about learning to feel comfortable in your own skin while standing strong. “When people see you shine, they dig for flaws to tear you down. But if you own your flaws first, they lose their power and become your strength,” says Mantuang.

‘Wearing My Skin’, is dedicated to her mother, whose hard work shaped her childhood. “It’s kind of uncomfortable to talk about,” says Mantuang. “She worked really hard. We were five sisters. My dad had a job, and my mom was a tailor. “Life wasn’t hard in the beginning. But when my dad got into addiction, I started to see life differently, and it was only going downhill,” she says. “My parents loved each other but they were just so caught up with surviving that you could not see the love between them—that affected our world. I could see my mom’s mental health deteriorating,” she adds, humming a line from the song. “That’s why I wrote that line: ‘My mom, she likes to sleep on the couch.’ She still does.”

Although the song is emotionally heavy to perform, Mantuang holds onto hope. “I’m okay,” she says, “I have to bring out the shame. There are so many people growing up like me. I want people like me to come out of that sense of shame. For that I have to be vulnerable first. I have to be the one to put the shame out there—and others can follow, if they relate. It’s about returning to your childhood and letting that pain speak.”