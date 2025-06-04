Two feared trapped as three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Rohini

NEW DELHI: Two people are feared trapped after a three-storey commercial building collapsed in the Rohini area of northwest Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.

They said one person was injured in the incident that occurred at D-12 in Sector 7.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the department received a call at 4.04 pm that a ground plus two-storey commercial building collapsed and there is a probability that some people are trapped under the debris.

Police said in a statement that the area has been cordoned off and multiple teams of various rescue agencies are at the spot.

"A team from the local police station immediately reached the spot. Preliminary inquiry revealed that one injured person was shifted to a hospital by locals before police arrived. However, no official call or complaint has been received in this regard," the statement said.