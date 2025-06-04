Whispers of death in choked tracks

NEW DELHI: A narrow colony of cement and corrugated tin has sprung up near the rail tracks that slice through south Delhi, just behind the bustling lanes of Jangpura Extension and Lajpat Nagar. It is unofficially referred to as the Madrasi Colony. Though it doesn’t exist on any city map, it thrives in full view of passing trains, indifferent commuters and a government that no longer sees it.

Shops line both sides of the tracks — makeshift grocery stalls, repair kiosks and even tailors’ corners. When this newspaper visited the site, our presence drew suspicion. A group of men surrounded the team, demanding to know why we had come. When told the houses here stood on railway land without legal sanction, they asked us to leave.

A Delhi Police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said parts of the settlement are believed to be involved in the sale of cannabis and illicit liquor. “Raids are conducted from time to time, and materials are seized,” said another official.

According to sources, cannabis is sold by weight in the area, priced per gram. “It starts at Rs 500 for 10 grams and goes higher, depending on the quality. The drugs reach the colony via trains. As the trains slow down near this point, it becomes easier for them to offload the consignments, which are smuggled in after evading police across several states, including those in the national capital,” revealed a source, asking not to be named.