2nd-year PhD student found dead in IIT-D

NEW DELHI: A second-year PhD student of IIT-Delhi was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his hostel room on the campus on Wednesday, police said.

In a statement, the IIT-Delhi said they deeply mourn the sad and untimely demise of the second-year PhD student. “… In this hour of grief, the institute is with the bereaved family and providing all support to them,” said the statement.

According to police, a PCR call was received on Wednesday at the Kishangarh police station that a student was not opening the door of the hostel room. After reaching the room, police found that the door was locked from inside. Fire service personnel reached the location and the door was forcibly opened with their assistance.

When they entered the room, a student was found lying on the bed in an unconscious state. He was declared dead on the spot by IIT doctors. It was revealed that the deceased was a second-year student of Biomechanical Engineering.

As per information, the deceased had dinner on Monday and went back to his room. On Tuesday, he was not seen or contacted by any of his fellow students, which raised suspicion. Consequently, the matter was reported to the security staff who informed the police.

There was no visible external injury found on the body. However, some vomit was observed on the floor, indicating health-related complications.