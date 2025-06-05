A bit of Manto in Urdu theatre workshop at Daryaganj school

NEW DELHI: “If you cannot bear these stories, it is because we live in unbearable times,” wrote Saadat Hasan Manto—words that lingered like a quiet pulse in the sunlit auditorium of Crescent School, Daryaganj.

Just past 10 am, the room buzzed with the vibrant energy of over 40 students, their laughter and chatter filling the space. This was no ordinary summer programme—it was a celebration of Urdu’s enduring spirit, brought to life through a theatre workshop hosted by the Urdu Academy under Delhi’s Department of Art, Culture, and Languages. Here, young minds are not just learning lines but breathing life into Manto’s timeless stories, rediscovering a language that connects, heals, and inspires.

Open to students from classes IV to XII, the workshop runs daily from 10 am to 1 pm, transforming the auditorium into a stage of creativity and courage. Children sat in a loose circle on the polished floor, their faces lit by morning light.

Leading the session was Naghma Parveen, whose warm smile and infectious enthusiasm set the tone. “Aaj hum Manto ki kahani ‘Toba Tek Singh’ ko zinda karenge,” she declared, her voice brimming with excitement. Through mirror exercises, tongue twisters, and scene rehearsals, students found both voice and confidence. One girl’s raw portrayal of Bishan Singh moved the room to silence. Younger participants lit up the stage with Ismat Chughtai’s Chui Mui.

“Theatre teaches empathy,” Parveen said. “Manto’s stories demand raw honesty, and Urdu gives these children the words to express it.”