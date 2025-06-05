Chief Minister Rekha Gupta meets Gadkari, says Rs 1.25 lakh crore infra push to decongest capital

NEW DELHI: The Centre has launched a massive Rs 1.25 lakh crore infrastructure push to decongest Delhi, improve connectivity, and address traffic bottlenecks, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Wednesday following a high-level meeting chaired by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.
The Chief Minister said while projects worth Rs 64,000 crore are already complete, Rs 35,000 crore worth of works are underway, and Detailed Project Reports for projects worth another Rs 24,000 crore are ready for execution.
Key initiatives include an underground tunnel from Shiv Murti to Nelson Mandela Road, an elevated road from INA to the airport with extensions to Faridabad and Gurugram, and highways connecting Delhi to Katra and Amritsar. A feasibility study is also underway for a tunnel from Sarai Kale Khan to IGI Airport.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will now take full responsibility for constructing and maintaining major Delhi roads, including Rohtak Road, MG Road, and Ashram to Badarpur stretch. These roads will be made signal-free and upgraded with drainage systems, side lanes, and modern infrastructure to prevent waterlogging and improve traffic flow.
Gupta also announced a 20-km road link from Inderlok Metro Station to Sonipat along the Munak Canal to ease congestion on the Mukarba Chowk – Azadpur route and benefit west Delhi commuters. NHAI has sanctioned Rs 150 crore for Road Over Bridges and Underpasses to eliminate traffic snarls at railway crossings.
Highlighting sustainability, the Chief Minister said NHAI will use inert waste and debris from Delhi in road construction to reduce pressure on landfills. This circular economy approach will be standard for future road projects.
With roads like the Dwarka Expressway, UER-II, and the Delhi-Meerut and Jewar Airport corridors nearing completion, Gupta said the combined efforts of the State and Centre are transforming Delhi into a cleaner, greener, and more accessible metropolis.