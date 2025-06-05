Chief Minister Rekha Gupta meets Gadkari, says Rs 1.25 lakh crore infra push to decongest capital

NEW DELHI: The Centre has launched a massive Rs 1.25 lakh crore infrastructure push to decongest Delhi, improve connectivity, and address traffic bottlenecks, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Wednesday following a high-level meeting chaired by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Chief Minister said while projects worth Rs 64,000 crore are already complete, Rs 35,000 crore worth of works are underway, and Detailed Project Reports for projects worth another Rs 24,000 crore are ready for execution.

Key initiatives include an underground tunnel from Shiv Murti to Nelson Mandela Road, an elevated road from INA to the airport with extensions to Faridabad and Gurugram, and highways connecting Delhi to Katra and Amritsar. A feasibility study is also underway for a tunnel from Sarai Kale Khan to IGI Airport.