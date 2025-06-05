City breathed cleaner air in January-May: Environment Minister Manjinder Sirsa

NEW DELHI: Delhi has seen a notable improvement in air quality during the first five months of 2025, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 214 from 231 in the same period last year, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday.

According to the government, the average PM2.5 concentration for January to May also fell to 95 µg/m³ from 111 µg/m³ in 2024, indicating a positive shift in pollution levels. May 2025, in particular, recorded the cleanest air in over a decade for the month, with average AQI falling into the ‘moderate’ category, a rare occurrence for the capital during summer.

Sirsa attributed the improvement to the Delhi government’s ‘Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025’.

“Unlike previous governments that drafted policies but failed on execution, our government is delivering results on the ground. The steady decline in pollutant levels is proof that our comprehensive, multi-pronged approach is working,” he said.