City breathed cleaner air in January-May: Environment Minister Manjinder Sirsa

NEW DELHI: Delhi has seen a notable improvement in air quality during the first five months of 2025, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 214 from 231 in the same period last year, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday.
According to the government, the average PM2.5 concentration for January to May also fell to 95 µg/m³ from 111 µg/m³ in 2024, indicating a positive shift in pollution levels. May 2025, in particular, recorded the cleanest air in over a decade for the month, with average AQI falling into the ‘moderate’ category, a rare occurrence for the capital during summer.
Sirsa attributed the improvement to the Delhi government’s ‘Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025’.
“Unlike previous governments that drafted policies but failed on execution, our government is delivering results on the ground. The steady decline in pollutant levels is proof that our comprehensive, multi-pronged approach is working,” he said.
Notably, the capital has recorded its highest ever rainfall for the month of May alongside extremely windy conditions throughout most of the month. These conditions usually lead to lower pollution levels.
The minister recently chaired a review meeting with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to assess enforcement of dust mitigation norms at construction sites.
Officials have been directed to ensure measures such as the use of anti-smog guns, tarpaulin-covered sites, green nets, and video fencing with PM2.5 sensors are implemented.
The government is also scaling up city-wide interventions including mechanized road sweeping, pole-mounted sprinklers, and targeted dust suppression. Efforts to expand the electric vehicle ecosystem and improve public transport infrastructure are underway, alongside stricter vehicular emission controls.
To curb industrial and landfill pollution, cleaner production techniques and decentralized waste processing units are being promoted.