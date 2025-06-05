Four held for robbing Rs 35 lakh at gunpoint in central Delhi

NEW DELHI: Four people, who coordinated through social media, were arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 35 lakh at gunpoint from a textile trader’s office in central Delhi’s Katra Neel area, police said on Wednesday.

“The complainant stated that around 12 pm on Monday, he opened his office in Chandni Chowk with his employees. He saw three unknown men on the CCTV approaching via the staircase, then leaving. Around 2 pm, two of them returned—one lifted the shutter while another, Vicky, locked the glass gate from inside,” a police official said.

“One of them fired a shot at the glass gate, shattering it. Later, two entered and one of them threatened the complainant at gunpoint, while the other searched the office and found Rs 35 lakh in cash. They fled away from the spot along with the others, brandishing pistols,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Raja Banthia said.

CCTV footage showed that two suspects traveling by auto near Old Delhi Railway Station. The auto was tracked which led police to Shahdara. Later, it was revealed that all the accused had travelled via Loni towards Baghpat in UP.

“Shekhar was arrested first and revealed that he, along with Nikhil, Sahil, and Tushar, committed the robbery. He had met Tushar through Instagram. The plan was shared with Shekhar’s brother Divansh, lodged in Tihar, who connected them through Instagram”, the DCP Banthia added.