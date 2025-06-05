IIT-D, AIIMS join forces to usher AI in healthcare

NEW DELHI: In a landmark collaboration that aims to reshape the future of medicine in India, IIT Delhi and AIIMS, Delhi have announced the creation of a Center of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare (AI-CoE).

This initiative, backed by a substantial Rs 330 crore grant from the Ministry of Education’s “Make AI in India, Make AI Work for India” programme, aims to harness cutting-edge AI technology to tackle some of the nation’s most pressing health challenges.

The formal agreement was signed at IIT Delhi by Prof M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Delhi, and Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi. The new center will serve as a hub for developing indigenous AI solutions, supporting national health programmes, and making advanced healthcare accessible to even the most remote communities.

Prof Srinivas of AIIMS described the partnership as a “far-reaching collaborative research” effort with the potential to transform healthcare delivery across India. Prof Banerjee echoed this optimism, emphasising the center’s role in making AI-powered healthcare both affordable and impactful for millions.

The AI-CoE will focus on upskilling healthcare providers, improving public health systems, and pioneering new models of collaboration between technology and medicine.