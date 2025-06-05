L-G VK Saxena permits felling 27 trees to make way for flyover

NEW DELHI: L-G VK Saxena on Wednesday permitted cutting or transplanting 27 trees in a 2.16-hectare area coming in way of a flyover project in Nand Nagri in the city’s northeast.

The construction of a 1.5-km flyover between Mandoli prison and the Gagan Cinema intersection has been underway since 2023.

“In a major decision that would help clear the last hurdle in the way of infrastructure development in Northeast Delhi, L-G VK Saxena has granted approval for the exemption of a 2.16-hectare area for transplantation/cutting of 27 trees for a flyover project at the Nand Nagri-Gagan cinema junction,” a PWD statement said.

The flyover was supposed to be completed last year, but the project hit a roadblock because of trees in the way, PWD said.

The agency said the tree cutting permission was granted under Section 29 of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, and after consultation with the Department of Forest.

According to forest officials, PWD had submitted a formal request to it seeking permission to transplant trees for the construction of the project.

The PWD said the proposal has already been cleared by the environment department, the chief secretary, the environment minister, and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. “This flyover project will address the long-pending issue of traffic jams and commuting in the area,” it added.