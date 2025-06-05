Living on edge with Overhead wires

NEW DELHI: In the heart of the national capital, where centuries-old bazaars rub shoulders with glitzy high-rises, a silent danger looms overhead—a chaotic canopy of tangled wires, sagging like spider webs spun by neglect. From Karol Bagh’s bustling lanes to the cramped corridors of Seelampur, these knots of electric, internet, and cable lines dangle perilously close to homes, heads, and hope. They buzz and crackle in the summer heat, whispering the risk of fire, short circuits, and tragedy. In a city that prides itself on modernity, these overhead veins of connectivity are a daily gamble—a precarious dance between survival and oversight.

Daily risk

Hanging and overhead wires in various parts of the city have severely impacted the daily lives of Delhiites. Pedestrians, especially children, are at high risk of electrocution due to low-hanging wires. In November 2024, a tragic incident took place in the Jhangola neighborhood when a two-and-a-half-year-old boy was electrocuted after touching a high-tension wire hanging over his terrace. Over the years, numerous similar incidents have drawn attention to the dangers posed by hanging wires.In Kalkaji, a nine-year-old boy died while playing in a park after touching a live streetlight pole. An investigation revealed that the pole was electrified due to exposed wiring, raising serious concerns about maintenance and oversight.