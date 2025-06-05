Living on edge with Overhead wires

NEW DELHI: In the heart of the national capital, where centuries-old bazaars rub shoulders with glitzy high-rises, a silent danger looms overhead—a chaotic canopy of tangled wires, sagging like spider webs spun by neglect. From Karol Bagh’s bustling lanes to the cramped corridors of Seelampur, these knots of electric, internet, and cable lines dangle perilously close to homes, heads, and hope. They buzz and crackle in the summer heat, whispering the risk of fire, short circuits, and tragedy. In a city that prides itself on modernity, these overhead veins of connectivity are a daily gamble—a precarious dance between survival and oversight.
Daily risk
Hanging and overhead wires in various parts of the city have severely impacted the daily lives of Delhiites. Pedestrians, especially children, are at high risk of electrocution due to low-hanging wires. In November 2024, a tragic incident took place in the Jhangola neighborhood when a two-and-a-half-year-old boy was electrocuted after touching a high-tension wire hanging over his terrace. Over the years, numerous similar incidents have drawn attention to the dangers posed by hanging wires.In Kalkaji, a nine-year-old boy died while playing in a park after touching a live streetlight pole. An investigation revealed that the pole was electrified due to exposed wiring, raising serious concerns about maintenance and oversight.
Traffic chaos
Experts have pointed out that these tangled wires not only pose safety threats but also create major obstructions to vehicular movement, especially in narrow lanes where they hang dangerously close to rooftops. In densely packed areas such as Rajender Nagar, Nizamuddin, Matia Mahal, and the walled city, these overhead cables hinder the flow of traffic and increase risks for both drivers and pedestrians.
Vulnerable zones
Several parts of the national capital are more susceptible to the dangers posed by hanging wires due to their age, population density, and outdated infrastructure. Old Delhi, in particular, remains heavily impacted. Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Darya Ganj, and Matia Mahal are key examples where this issue is highly pronounced. Unauthorised colonies like Shaheen Bagh and Alipur also face major threats. These areas once had high-tension transmission lines running through them when they were sparsely populated. However, with rapid urbanisation, these lines now pass alarmingly close to homes, posing significant hazards. Lajpat Nagar, a busy commercial hub, has also reported multiple electrocution cases over the last decade despite the installation of insulated wires.
Government action
In response to growing concerns, the Delhi government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, presented a vision titled “Taaron Ke Jaal Se Mukti” (freedom from the web of wires) in its maiden budget this March. The plan aims to eliminate the dense network of overhead cables that mar the city’s skyline and threaten lives. A budget of Rs 100 crore has been allocated to address the issue, with a focus on enhancing safety, improving the reliability of electrical infrastructure, and restoring the city’s aesthetics. Authorities acknowledged that residents have long raised concerns about these cables, especially during election campaigns. These wires not only spoil the visual appeal but also obstruct emergency services like the Delhi Fire Service during critical incidents. By removing them, the government hopes to reduce faults, ease firefighting operations, and declutter the city.
Fire safety
Alongside wire removal, fire safety has also been given priority. The budget earmarks Rs 110 crore for 17 high-capacity water bowsers to tackle large-scale fires. Additionally, small fire engines will be stationed at 100 strategic locations in high-risk zones to ensure rapid emergency response, particularly in congested areas. The Delhi Fire Service is also set to receive advanced firefighting tools such as multi-articulated fire towers, aerial ladder platforms, and Hazmat vans. To improve on-ground coordination, fire vehicles will be equipped with live cameras, providing real-time visuals to command centers. The government’s efforts mark a significant step towards ensuring a safer and more resilient urban environment.