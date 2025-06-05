Rs 417 crore to 12 Delhi University colleges released, says Ashish Sood

NEW DELHI: With the BJP government completing 100 days in office, cabinet minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday listed the achievements of the departments under him, asserting that the government is working for the welfare of capital residents. Addressing a press conference, Sood, whose portfolios include education, home, power, and urban development, said the government has released grant-in-aid of Rs 417 crore to 12 Delhi University colleges fully-funded by it and other universities.

“Antyodaya is our pledge, and welfare of the underprivileged is our mission – this is not just a slogan but a way of functioning for this government. Several schemes have been launched to ease the lives of poor and middle-class families. The problems of people living in slums and lower-income groups are being prioritised. Special attention has been given to communities long neglected, with policies centred around their aspirations,” Sood said.

On the education front, Sood highlighted the new government’s “landmark” reforms.

75 CM Shri Schools equipped with smart classrooms, AI-based learning, robotics, and data science programmes are coming up at an allocation of Rs 100 crore, the minister said, adding that students will benefit from advanced features like AR/VR labs, robotics, and data science. These state-of-the-art schools aim to surpass private institutions, with a focus on AI-based learning outcomes.