When Summer Turns Purple

You’ve spotted them at traffic signals—hawkers balancing baskets brimming with them atop their heads, offering you a mouth-puckering handful through your rolled-down car window. You’ll see mounds of them in the subzi mandi, nestled in straw baskets, their inky skins catching the light. And if the monsoon has done its thing, chances are you’ve tread unknowingly over a squishy mess of them on your morning walk—jamuns, fallen from grace (and tree), painting your otherwise grey path a dramatic shade of purple. Yes, it’s jamun season in Delhi.

My earliest memory of jamun trees goes back to the early '90s, during our summer visits to Delhi. We’d come from the hills to stay with my uncle, and every weekend, without fail, he’d take us for picnics at India Gate. I remember those outings vividly—not for the sandwiches or the ice-cold bottles of Rasna—but for the majestic jamun trees that framed the avenue from India Gate all the way up Raisina Hill. These weren’t just trees; they were quiet sentinels. Planted in the 1920s as part of Edwin Lutyens’ grand design for New Delhi, they’ve stood their ground through seasons and shifting governments. A part of Delhi’s leafy legacy—firm-rooted and largely forgotten.

Even as a child, I’d wonder what these trees must’ve seen. The cavalcades. The protests. The lovers lingering under their shade. Their branches heavy with memory, their trunks weathered like old stone. Over the years, they’ve served as more than just picturesque props. Bird watchers speak of the flurry of rosy starlings that descend upon them, and parakeets, it seems, have made a roosting ritual out of them. They are alive in ways we forget to notice.

Cut to today—and I found myself staring, slightly amused, at a food delivery app offering jamuns in vacuum-sealed packaging. “R60 for 225 grams,” it said, almost smugly. I couldn’t help but chuckle. My nani’s reaction came to me instantly—clear as day and soaked in mock outrage: “Itne mehnge jamun? Jaao, saamne ped se tod ke le aao!” (Such expensive jamuns? Just go pluck some from the tree outside!)